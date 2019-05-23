American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $330,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,783,389.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,773,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.97.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

