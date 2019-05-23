American International Group Inc. Sells 1,592 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $230,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 36.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.91.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $118.37 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,061,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,527 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $66,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $3,907,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

