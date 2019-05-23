Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Trimmed by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 77.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

