Ames National (ATLO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Ames National alerts:

ATLO stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. Ames National has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of Ames National by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ames National by 534.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ames National by 17.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.