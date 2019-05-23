Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,609,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 567,840 shares.The stock last traded at $1.14 and had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a market cap of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amira Nature Foods stock. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Raging Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Amira Nature Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

