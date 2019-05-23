Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joseph Todisco bought 15,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria bought 7,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.