Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

Shares of AMPH opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.37 million, a PE ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $218,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,691.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,472,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 117,480 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 203,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

