Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $9.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.43 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $9.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $34.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.90 billion to $35.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $37.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE:DE traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.77. 50,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,386 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

