Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $12.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $116.44. 1,390,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $139.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $700,556.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,603 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

