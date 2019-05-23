Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) to Announce ($0.16) Earnings Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 213,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 678,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,453,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 274,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

