Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.20 Million

Posted by on May 23rd, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce $801.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $775.00 million and the highest is $821.60 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $758.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $809.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $4.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 45.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 603,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,636,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.28. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.12.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

