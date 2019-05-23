Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.08 million, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $52.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 309.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 95,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,388. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

