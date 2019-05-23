Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc (ARE) PT at $23.00

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.30, for a total transaction of C$382,470.00.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$18.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$19.79.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$948.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$756.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.25000008423181 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

