Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Deutsche Telekom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.82. 4,186,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,949. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

