Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) PT at $18.75

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of GDP opened at $12.25 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

