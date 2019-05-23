Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Michael H. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Heier acquired 24,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 90,441 shares of company stock worth $385,490. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 326,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 92,335 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,956.91% and a negative return on equity of 165.85%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

