Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) PT at $237.29

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:TYL traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.38. The company had a trading volume of 144,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,248. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 3,676 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $760,454.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,608,552.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $10,623,160. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $81,675,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 593,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 429,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,669,000 after purchasing an additional 303,947 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,035,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,613,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

