Analyzing IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (ITP) and Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) and Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Intertape Polymer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Intertape Polymer Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) $86.75 million 0.25 -$10.55 million N/A N/A Intertape Polymer Group $1.05 billion 0.76 $46.75 million N/A N/A

Intertape Polymer Group has higher revenue and earnings than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Profitability

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Intertape Polymer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) -8.97% -5.37% -4.54% Intertape Polymer Group 4.41% 20.12% 5.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Intertape Polymer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A Intertape Polymer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Intertape Polymer Group beats IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. The company offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, polyethylene, water-activated, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes. It also provides flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment. It provides market solutions to the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and building and construction applications. In addition, the company engages in financing business. It sells its products to a range of industry/specialty distributors, retail stores, and end-users in various industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

