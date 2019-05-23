Antero Resources Corp (AR) Insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $19.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 3,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

