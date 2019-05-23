Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Achieves $50.69 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00006546 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, BitMart and Bibox. Arcblock has a market cap of $50.69 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00403856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.59 or 0.01280366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00144323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004472 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, BitMart, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, DragonEX, OKEx, LBank, CoinBene, Bithumb and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

