Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.07

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.07 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 30314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 23,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,691.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,075,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after buying an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $225,928,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

