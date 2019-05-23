ATLANT Price Up 75.7% Over Last 7 Days (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $2,091.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 75.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00399515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.00 or 0.01286323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00145682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004467 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

