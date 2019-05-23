AurumCoin (AU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,995.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. One AurumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00410217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.01295118 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00145130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004399 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

