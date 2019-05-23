Autodesk (ADSK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.71-2.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.49.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,856. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,541.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,458,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,577 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/autodesk-adsk-updates-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.