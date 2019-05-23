Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23,339,116 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $522,489,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,446,207 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

