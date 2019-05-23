Baidu (BIDU) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Nomura

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective cut by Nomura from $181.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $221.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Baidu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.13.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $118.40 on Monday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Baidu by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Baidu by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

