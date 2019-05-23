Ball Co. (BLL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ball by 4,406.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,682,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $182,684.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,826,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $392,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,632. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ball Co. (BLL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/ball-co-bll-shares-sold-by-sentry-investment-management-llc.html.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.