Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 21,503 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1,960.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Amerisafe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amerisafe by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Amerisafe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amerisafe by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.50. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Amerisafe had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $35,697.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $154,358.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,678 shares of company stock valued at $465,140. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSF. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 21,503 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/bank-of-montreal-can-acquires-21503-shares-of-amerisafe-inc-amsf.html.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.