Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

In other Big Lots news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at $264,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $194,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $434,290. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIG. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

