Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Of Princeton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 1,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551. The stock has a market cap of $183.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.42. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 296,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 280,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 280,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.