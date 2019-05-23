Barclays Analysts Give DCP Midstream (DCP) a $34.00 Price Target

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) has been assigned a $34.00 target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

DCP stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.42.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,906,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,357,000 after purchasing an additional 910,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

