Barclays Increases Travelers Companies (TRV) Price Target to $170.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.42.

TRV stock opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,750,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 16,550 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $2,357,713.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,898.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,026 shares of company stock valued at $41,533,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

