Barings LLC Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,562,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,228,000. American Homes 4 Rent comprises about 1.3% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,096.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,784,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,029,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,822,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,993,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,920,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

In other news, insider David Goldberg sold 74,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,367.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $24,616,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,066,364 shares of company stock worth $95,730,846. 27.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $24.19 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

