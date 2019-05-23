Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Given $102.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $102.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,679 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $621,845.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,953.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,332 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $178,374.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,912.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,276 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.20. 906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,889. The company has a market capitalization of $580.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.