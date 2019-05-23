Baxter International Inc (BAX) is Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises about 3.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 56,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $75,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $509,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,057,187 shares of company stock worth $386,297,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

