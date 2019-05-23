Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,357,305,000 after acquiring an additional 199,456 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $2,332,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 30,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 40,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.13.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $580,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $168,286.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,949 shares of company stock worth $21,185,503 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT opened at $341.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $351.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

