Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 360,335 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $29,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Xerox by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Xerox by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Xerox by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

XRX opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

