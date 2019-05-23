Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,778,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,680,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,075,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,714,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,712,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,313,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $53.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

