BHK Investment Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of LOW opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

