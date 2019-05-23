BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $345.72 million, a PE ratio of 108.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,318.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,925 in the last 90 days. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 102,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

