Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 3,152 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 128,627 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 493,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,740,000 after buying an additional 845,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,880,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,553,000 after buying an additional 151,373 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.16 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $475,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $944,468 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.12.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

