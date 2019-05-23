Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,085.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 885,138 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. raised its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 1,499,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 656,708 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 581,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,138,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,264,000 after purchasing an additional 402,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,410,000.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

