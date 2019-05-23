BLAST (BLAST) Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $190,500.00 and approximately $2,898.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014225 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001460 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 48,760,817 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

