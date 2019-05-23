BlueCoin (BLU) Market Capitalization Reaches $270,031.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $270,031.00 and $240.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlueCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.01957120 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006407 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000226 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000878 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000150 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.