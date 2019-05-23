B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.90

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BME opened at GBX 362.40 ($4.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.60. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BME. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 450 ($5.88).

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Thomas Hubner sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £38,332.95 ($50,088.79).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

