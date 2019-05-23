BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $279,000 Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 59.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 93,431 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge lowered Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of HIBB opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $368.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

