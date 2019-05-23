BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 10,370 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 437.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 464.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 338,190 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 304,788 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 287,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

