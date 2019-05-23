Boohoo Group PLC (BOO) Receives GBX 265.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 265.71 ($3.47).

BOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.13. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.20 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, insider Peter Wodehouse Williams bought 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £24,977.92 ($32,638.08).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

