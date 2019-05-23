Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Receives GBX 1,116.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,116.75 ($14.59).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVS shares. HSBC upgraded Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Liberum Capital downgraded Bovis Homes Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,055 ($13.79) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BVS opened at GBX 992 ($12.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. Bovis Homes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,311.50 ($17.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bovis Homes Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

