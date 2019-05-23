BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,064 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $450,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $809,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,290. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $187.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

